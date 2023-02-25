Rangers v Celtic predictions: Bhoys ready to retain Scottish League Cup crown

Where to watch

Viaplay Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Celtic to win in 90 minutes

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

There is a spring in Rangers' step since Michael Beale arrived at Ibrox but they still look to be trailing behind Celtic, who are the bet in the League Cup final at Hampden Park.

The Gers have come to life under Beale, who has overseen 13 wins in 14 matches since arriving in Glasgow.

The one miss was a 2-2 draw with Celtic in a league clash at Ibrox, a match in which the Hoops started and finished superbly, dominated possession, but were also under the cosh for long periods.

Clearly unscarred by those rare moments, they have since come out and won nine in a row and a nine-point edge in the title race is all but insurmountable.

Rangers will remember pipping Celtic in extra-time in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final and there's a solid look about a defence marshalled by Connor Goldson and Ben Davies that can frustrate their bitter rivals.

Beale goes into the game praying a trio of key midfielders are fit and knowing that Ange Postecoglou's men, who have scored at least twice in each of their last 13 matches, will hurl everything at them.

The Light Blues have been excellent since Beale bowled up but there's a relentlessness about their Glasgow foe that points clearly towards a win for the favourites.

Probable teams

Rangers (4-2-3-1): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morales.

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Follow us on Twitter