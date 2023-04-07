Celtic v Rangers predictions: Old Firm rivals should put on a show

Where to watch Celtic v Rangers

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic

Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate should be fit to return after missing last week's 2-0 win at Ross County, but Celtic have doubts over Tony Ralston and Liel Abada and James Forrest remains sidelined.

Rangers

Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence are out, but John Souttar, Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi, Nicolas Raskin and Leon King should all return to the squad.

Celtic v Rangers predictions

Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to 12 points, and all but seal the SPL title with victory over Rangers on Saturday, and punters could be treated to an Easter extravaganza at Parkhead.

Rangers have certainly improved under Mick Beale - they have lost only one of 20 games since the former QPR boss took charge and that was the Scottish League Cup final against the Bhoys at Hampden Park.

The Gers have kept the pressure on their Old Firm rivals, but Celtic have continued to win and Ange Postecoglou's men have maintained a nine-point lead over the Light Blues since December.

Celtic have scored an incredible 47 goals in 15 home SPL matches this season, while Rangers have notched 35 times on the road and there have been 11 strikes in three Old Firm matches this season. The lack of away fans makes this an even trickier task for Rangers, and while it’s a big ask for them to close the gap on the league leaders, they can at least contribute to a high-scoring contest.

