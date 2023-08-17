2023-24 Scottish League Cup outright winner predictions and free football tips: Ross could spring a surprise

Best bets for the 2023-24 Scottish League Cup

Ross County to win the Scottish League Cup

1pt each-way 25-1 bet365, Hills

Scottish League Cup betting predictions

The Scottish League Cup reaches the knockout stage on Friday and there are some intriguing ties over the weekend.

Champions Celtic head to Kilmarnock on Sunday, in what doesn’t look an completely straightforward tie, while Rangers have been handed a plum draw with a home contest against Morton.

The Old Firm clubs dominate the outright betting, and they are clearly the most likely winners, but there are Champions League commitments for both sides and this competition could take a back seat to Europe and the Scottish Premiership. A case can be made for Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen, but that hasn’t been missed by bookmakers and it could pay to take a chance on a bigger-priced team.

Ross County scored 13 goals in their four group-stage matches in this competition, and although those strikes came against lower-league sides, the Staggies also hit two goals against Celtic at Parkhead in their opening Scottish Premiership contest.

Malky Mackay’s men fired 14 shots at goal when running out comfortable 2-0 winners over St Johnstone last weekend and forwards Simon Murray and Jordan White have already scored a combined eight goals in all competitions this season. Those numbers suggest that there is enough firepower in the Ross squad, to chance them at a big price in the cup, and 25-1 looks generous.

Ross travel to Airdrie, who have started the season well , but this represents a step up in class for the Diamonds and the Staggies should be good enough to progress at the Excelsior Stadium on Saturday.

