Salford v Leeds predictions and betting odds: Ammies can hold their own

Salford v Leeds team news

Salford

Connor McLennan could come into the Ammies' starting line-up after impressing in the last round of the EFL Cup.

Leeds

Sam Byram sustained an injury against Ipswich and joins Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo on the sidelines.

Salford v Leeds predictions

Salford have never progressed beyond the second round of the EFL Cup but they have a decent chance of setting that record straight when they welcome Leeds to the Peninsula Stadium.

The Ammies suffered playoff heartbreak in League Two last season and promotion is again their primary target - but victory over their Championship opponents on Tuesday would do their confidence the world of good.

Salford have had a mixed start to the season, registering two wins, a draw and two defeats from their five League Two matches. But they raised their game in the first round of the EFL Cup earlier in the month, beating Championship Preston on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Deepdale.

That result should reassure the Ammies that they can also trouble Leeds, who had to recover from 1-0 down in their EFL Cup opener to beat League One opponents Shrewsbury.

Leeds impressed in a 4-3 win away to highflyers Ipswich on Saturday but Daniel Farke's team have made a stuttering start to life back in the Championship.

Their first three matches prior to their Portman Road success yielded two draws and a defeat with injuries badly hampering the Yorkshire club.

Sam Byram is the latest Leeds player to be sidelined and given that this competition is unlikely to be high on Farke's list of priorities, a much-changed Leeds outfit is likely to start Tuesday's game.

Leeds have yet to keep a clean sheet in five matches this season and they could struggle to keep tabs on a Salford side who were joint-top scorers in League Two last term.

So it looks worth taking a punt on the Ammies at least avoiding defeat in 90 minutes against a Leeds side who are yet to really get going this season.

Key stat

Leeds have conceded in all five of their matches this season.

Probable teams

Salford (3-4-1-2): Cairns; Mariappa, Tilt, Vassell; Bolton, Watson, Mallan, Garbutt; McAleny; McLennan, Hendry.

Subs: Ashley, Lund, Bailey, Smith, Berkoe, Shephard, Dackers.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Drameh, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde; Shackleton, Gyabi; Summerville, Greenwood, Sinisterra; Gelhardt.

Subs: Ayling, Ampadu, Piroe, Gray, Strujik, Rutter, Gnoto.

