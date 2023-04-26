Rotherham v Cardiff predictions and odds: Bluebirds can fly to safety

Where to watch Rotherham v Cardiff

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Cardiff

2pts 9-5 Betfair

Rotherham v Cardiff odds

Rotherham 19-10

Cardiff 9-5

Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rotherham v Cardiff predictions

Cardiff were leading 1-0 at Rotherham when the heavens opened forcing the controversial abandonment of this Championship relegation scrap, but the Bluebirds can finish the job second time round.

The Welshmen were furious that the first game couldn't be concluded, but Sabri Lamouchi's improved side should be confident once more.

Their last road trip produced a stunning 3-1 success at Watford, while Saturday's hard-fought draw with Stoke has inched them another point away from danger.

The Millers are without a win in four – although a 2-2 draw with Burnley features within that streak and had to feel like a victory – but they are looking edgy.

The winner of this match will effectively be safe with two games to go so the stakes are sky-high and Cardiff, having proved they can almost win at the New York Stadium, can now do so for real.

Key stat

Rotherham have won just one of their last eight matches

