Rotherham v Cardiff predictions and odds: Bluebirds can fly to safety
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Rotherham v Cardiff in the Championship on Thursday
Where to watch Rotherham v Cardiff
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Cardiff
2pts 9-5 Betfair
Rotherham v Cardiff odds
Rotherham 19-10
Cardiff 9-5
Draw 2-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Rotherham v Cardiff predictions
Cardiff were leading 1-0 at Rotherham when the heavens opened forcing the controversial abandonment of this Championship relegation scrap, but the Bluebirds can finish the job second time round.
The Welshmen were furious that the first game couldn't be concluded, but Sabri Lamouchi's improved side should be confident once more.
Their last road trip produced a stunning 3-1 success at Watford, while Saturday's hard-fought draw with Stoke has inched them another point away from danger.
The Millers are without a win in four – although a 2-2 draw with Burnley features within that streak and had to feel like a victory – but they are looking edgy.
The winner of this match will effectively be safe with two games to go so the stakes are sky-high and Cardiff, having proved they can almost win at the New York Stadium, can now do so for real.
Key stat
Rotherham have won just one of their last eight matches
