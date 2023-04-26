Racing Post logo
Rotherham v Cardiff predictions and odds: Bluebirds can fly to safety

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Rotherham v Cardiff in the Championship on Thursday

Cardiff City (blue) are fighting for survival in the Championship
Cardiff City (blue) are fighting for survival in the ChampionshipCredit: Athena Pictures

Where to watch Rotherham v Cardiff

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Cardiff
2pts 9-5 Betfair

Rotherham v Cardiff odds

Rotherham 19-10
Cardiff 9-5
Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Rotherham v Cardiff predictions

Cardiff were leading 1-0 at Rotherham when the heavens opened forcing the controversial abandonment of this Championship relegation scrap, but the Bluebirds can finish the job second time round.

The Welshmen were furious that the first game couldn't be concluded, but Sabri Lamouchi's improved side should be confident once more.

Their last road trip produced a stunning 3-1 success at Watford, while Saturday's hard-fought draw with Stoke has inched them another point away from danger.

The Millers are without a win in four – although a 2-2 draw with Burnley features within that streak and had to feel like a victory – but they are looking edgy.

The winner of this match will effectively be safe with two games to go so the stakes are sky-high and Cardiff, having proved they can almost win at the New York Stadium, can now do so for real.

Key stat

Rotherham have won just one of their last eight matches

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 15:58, 26 April 2023
