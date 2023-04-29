Rangers v Celtic predictions and odds: Old Firm rivals set for high-scoring cup clash

Where to watch Rangers v Celtic

Viaplay Sports 1, 1.30pm

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 8-11 Betfair, Power

Rangers v Celtic odds

Rangers 9-4

Celtic 6-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers

Rangers will be without long-term absentees Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe. Ryan Jack will also miss the Hampden Park clash. There are doubts over the fitness of Ryan Kent and Antonio Colak but Connor Goldson is ready to return.

Celtic

Reo Hatate, Jota, and Liel Abada have returned to training after missing the game with Motherwell last weekend. James Forrest remains sidelined.

Rangers v Celtic predictions

Celtic and Rangers clash in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park in a game where the winner will probably go on to lift the trophy come the first weekend in June.

League One Falkirk and Championship outfit Inverness battled out their last-four clash on Saturday and Celtic or Rangers will be long odds-on for the final showdown.

Celtic have won three of their four Old Firm contests this season and it’s clear to see why the runaway Scottish Premiership leaders are 6-5 chances to win in 90 minutes at Hampden on Sunday. However, the Gers have improved since Mick Beale took charge at Ibrox and a repeat of the 4-0 hammering that the Light Blues took at Parkhead in September looks unlikely.

Rangers played pretty well when losing 3-2 to Celtic in the most recent Old Firm clash, and Beale’s men received plenty of praise for their performance in that defeat. That said, the Govan outfit were undone three times by a quality Celtic attack and it’s a major concern that Rangers have conceded 11 goals in four games with the Bhoys this term.

Celtic’s attack is likely to be boosted by the return of Reo Hatate, Jota, and Liel Abada, while Rangers will be without the midfield protection of Ryan Jack. Key defender Connor Goldson has only just worked his way back to fitness at the heart of Beale’s backline and those factors could lead to another high-scoring all-Glasgow contest. There have been 16 goals in the four Old Firm games this season and backing over 2.5 goals at Hampden looks the best bet.

