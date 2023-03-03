Wolves v Tottenham predictions: Bad week could get worse for Spurs

When to bet

Kick-off 3pm

Best bet

Wolves draw no bet

1pt 11-8 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Hwang Hee-Chan and Hugo Bueno miss out while Boubacar Traore and Matheus Cunha are doubts.

Tottenham

Emerson Royal is a doubt, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are out.

Wolves v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham's best chance of winning a trophy disappeared with a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round and their Premier League top-four hopes could be damaged when they take on Wolves at Molineux.

Champions League qualification appears to be the priority for Tottenham, who paid the price for benching several key first-team players, including Harry Kane, at Bramall Lane.

However, the miserable manner of their midweek defeat is likely to have damaged confidence and left them more vulnerable for what was always going to be a tricky weekend assignment.

Wolves were beaten 2-0 at Liverpool on Wednesday to leave themselves just three points clear of the drop zone, but they have generally performed to a higher standard since Julen Lopetegui's arrival as head coach in November.

Lopetegui's side have taken maximum points from two of their last three home games, including a superb 3-0 triumph at home to Liverpool, and they can succeed against Spurs.

Key stat

Tottenham have lost their last three away fixtures

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Jimenez, Podence.

Subs: Bentley, Moutinho, A Traore, Costa, Joao Gomes, Jonny, Collins, Matheus Cunha, Neto.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Perisic, Sarr, Porro, Moura, Danjuma, Richarlison.

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves/Raul Jimenez

Assist ace Raul Jimenez

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Follow us on Twitter