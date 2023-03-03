Wolves v Tottenham predictions: Bad week could get worse for Spurs
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
Kick-off 3pm
Best bet
Wolves draw no bet
1pt 11-8 bet365
Team news
Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Hwang Hee-Chan and Hugo Bueno miss out while Boubacar Traore and Matheus Cunha are doubts.
Tottenham
Emerson Royal is a doubt, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are out.
Wolves v Tottenham predictions
Tottenham's best chance of winning a trophy disappeared with a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round and their Premier League top-four hopes could be damaged when they take on Wolves at Molineux.
Champions League qualification appears to be the priority for Tottenham, who paid the price for benching several key first-team players, including Harry Kane, at Bramall Lane.
However, the miserable manner of their midweek defeat is likely to have damaged confidence and left them more vulnerable for what was always going to be a tricky weekend assignment.
Wolves were beaten 2-0 at Liverpool on Wednesday to leave themselves just three points clear of the drop zone, but they have generally performed to a higher standard since Julen Lopetegui's arrival as head coach in November.
Lopetegui's side have taken maximum points from two of their last three home games, including a superb 3-0 triumph at home to Liverpool, and they can succeed against Spurs.
Key stat
Tottenham have lost their last three away fixtures
Probable teams
Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Jimenez, Podence.
Subs: Bentley, Moutinho, A Traore, Costa, Joao Gomes, Jonny, Collins, Matheus Cunha, Neto.
Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Perisic, Sarr, Porro, Moura, Danjuma, Richarlison.
Inside info
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves/Raul Jimenez
Assist ace Raul Jimenez
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves
Tottenham
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Cristian Romero
