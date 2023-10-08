Premier League latest news, odds and reaction: Arsenal end long wait to beat Manchester City

IT took them 13 matches and a run stretching back to 2015 but Arsenal finally got the better of Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday and they are rated as the biggest challengers to the champions this season.

The Gunners’ 1-0 win lifted them into second place going into the international break, two points ahead of City who have lost two league matches on the bounce for the first time since December 2018.

Arsenal have been cut from 11-2 to 7-2 with Coral to win the league this season, having fallen short to the Citizens by five points in the title race last season.

City are a general 8-11 to land their fourth consecutive Premier League crown, but there is an open feel to proceedings after eight rounds of matches, with Tottenham leading the way on 20 points, and just four points separate them and Brighton in sixth.

It looked as if all four of Sunday's top-flight fixtures were going to end in draws until Gabriel Martinelli’s 86th-minute winner broke the deadlock at the Emirates.

Mohamed Salah scored twice for Liverpool who came from behind to lead 2-1 at Brighton, but a late Lewis Dunk equaliser meant the points were shared at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds are 11-2 third favourites to win the league and they are 4-11 to secure a top-four finish.

The Seagulls are 7-2 to secure a Champions League spot, and Newcastle are 13-8 to finish in the top four for a second season running after they also drew 2-2 in a lively contest with West Ham.

Wolves and Aston Villa also had to settle for a point as they cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

