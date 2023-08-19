Racing Post logo
Football tips

Norwich City v Milwall predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Carrow Road curse to continue for Millwall

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Norwich City v Millwall in the Championship on Sunday

Norwich's Shane Duffy wins a header against QPR
Norwich's Shane Duffy wins a header against QPRCredit: Jacques Feeney/Offside

Where to watch Norwich City v Millwall

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Norwich
3pts 21-20 general

Norwich City v Miwall odds

Norwich 21-20
Millwall 13-5
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Norwich City v Millwall predictions

Millwall have a miserable record at Carrow Road and they are likely to be sent packing by Norwich once more.

The Lions haven't won in East Anglia since 1968, a run stretching 22 matches in all competitions, and they have started this campaign in tame fashion.

A 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in their opener suggested good things, but they have since lost their next two games by an aggregate 5-0.

Norwich have had no such trouble scoring, plundering seven goals from three matches in all competitions.

The Canaries look a decent bet to extend Millwall's tale of woe in Norfolk.

Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 15:28, 19 August 2023
