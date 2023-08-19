Norwich City v Milwall predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Carrow Road curse to continue for Millwall

Where to watch Norwich City v Millwall

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Norwich

3pts 21-20 general



Norwich City v Miwall odds

Norwich 21-20

Millwall 13-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Norwich City v Millwall predictions

Millwall have a miserable record at Carrow Road and they are likely to be sent packing by Norwich once more.

The Lions haven't won in East Anglia since 1968, a run stretching 22 matches in all competitions, and they have started this campaign in tame fashion.

A 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in their opener suggested good things, but they have since lost their next two games by an aggregate 5-0.

Norwich have had no such trouble scoring, plundering seven goals from three matches in all competitions.

The Canaries look a decent bet to extend Millwall's tale of woe in Norfolk.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport