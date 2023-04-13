Middlesbrough v Norwich predictions and odds: Boro can edge battle of playoff chasers

Where to watch Middlesbrough v Norwich

Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm

Best bet

Middlesbrough to win & both teams to score

2pts 14-5 Hills

Middlesbrough v Norwich odds

Middlesbrough 19-20

Norwich 14-5

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Middlesbrough v Norwich team news

Middlesbrough

Dael Fry will continue to be assessed after missing the game against Bristol City last time out.

Norwich

Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Kenny McLean are all confirmed absentees for Norwich, while Marcelino Nunez and Kieran Dowell are also likely to miss out. Jonathan Rowe is, however, back in training for the Canaries.

Middlesbrough v Norwich predictions

There is every chance that Middlesbrough and Norwich could collide in the Championship playoffs this season but the clubs first lock horns at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night looking to bolster their pursuit of top-six spots.

Under ex-Manchester United player Michael Carrick, who took charge with the club in 21st spot in October, Boro have enjoyed a sharp ascent in England's second tier and look nailed on to make the top six.

Norwich are by no means a certainty to make the playoffs but David Wagner has the Canaries only a point off the top six with five games to go heading into Friday's match.

It makes for an intriguing contest on Teesside but it might be wise to have faith in the home team and not be swayed by their recent dip in form.

Middlesbrough are winless in their last three matches but one of those was against powerhouses Burnley, who have already secured a return to the Premier League next season, and there were positives to take from the draw with Bristol City last time out.

Boro had trailed the Robins 2-0 at Ashton Gate but goals from Aaron Ramsey and Matt Crooks levelled the scores and, all things considered, that was a positive result.

Given the relentless pace at which they were operating under Carrick between early November and mid-March, there was always going to be a minor slump and they have it in them to get back on track with victory over the Canaries.

In 26-goal Chuba Akpom, they boast the division's top scorer, while Ryan Giles is also the Championship's leading assist-maker, so it should come as no surprise that they have scored in 12 of their last 13 matches.

Indeed it has been at the back where problems have cropped up recently as Boro have leaked eight goals in their last three games and the best betting approach to Friday's encounter could be backing a home win and both teams to score.

Norwich's run of one win in six games coupled with the absence of key defenders Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson certainly points to a Boro win but that does not mean the visitors cannot lay a glove or two on Carrick's side.

The Canaries have scored in 15 of their 20 away assignments in this season's Championship and as the pressure mounts on both of these playoff chasers, this TV spectacle should not disappoint.

Key stat

Middlesbrough have won eight of their last ten home games in the Championship.

Probable teams

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Hackney, Howson; Forss, Akpom, Ramsey; Crooks.

Subs: McGree, Archer, Mowatt, Barlaser, Dijksteel, Bola, Finch.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Aarons, Omobamidele, Sorensen, McCallum; Sara, Gibbs; Marquinhos, Sargent, Hernandez; Idah.

Subs: Byram, Hayden, Tzolis, Pukki, Rowe, Giannoulis, Kamara.

Inside info

Middlesbrough

Penalty taker Chuba Akpom

Assist ace Ryan Giles

Set-piece aerial threat Paddy McNair

Card magnet Tommy Smith

Norwich

Penalty taker Adam Idah / Teemu Pukki

Assist ace Onel Hernandez / Teemu Pukki

Set-piece aerial threat Andrew Omobamidele

Card magnet Max Aarons

Follow us on Twitter