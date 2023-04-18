Middlesbrough v Hull predictions and odds: Boro are unlikely to ease up

Where to watch Middlesbrough v Hull

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Middlesbrough-Middlesbrough double result

2pts 13-10 Coral

Middlesbrough v Hull odds

Middlesbrough 1-2

Hull 6-1

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Middlesbrough v Hull predictions

Middlesbrough look set to extend their Championship campaign into the playoffs and they should have few problems seeing off Hull in their penultimate home game of the regular season.

Leaders Burnley are the only team to have beaten Michael Carrick's outfit at the Riverside in their last 13 home games while the visiting Tigers are without an away win in eight.

Hull's five road successes have all been against their fellow bottom-ten sides so they could be overrun by their hosts, whose tally of 79 goals was the highest in the second tier before Tuesday's fixtures.

Boro have scored at least twice in eight of their last 11 matches on their own patch and cruised to a 5-1 win at home to Norwich last Friday.

They have failed to score a first-half goal in only three of those 11 games, so preference is for them to make another fast start and be leading at half-time on their way to another three points.

