Middlesbrough v Hull predictions and odds: Boro are unlikely to ease up
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Middlesbrough v Hull in the Championship on Wednesday
Where to watch Middlesbrough v Hull
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Middlesbrough-Middlesbrough double result
2pts 13-10 Coral
Middlesbrough v Hull odds
Middlesbrough 1-2
Hull 6-1
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Middlesbrough v Hull predictions
Middlesbrough look set to extend their Championship campaign into the playoffs and they should have few problems seeing off Hull in their penultimate home game of the regular season.
Leaders Burnley are the only team to have beaten Michael Carrick's outfit at the Riverside in their last 13 home games while the visiting Tigers are without an away win in eight.
Hull's five road successes have all been against their fellow bottom-ten sides so they could be overrun by their hosts, whose tally of 79 goals was the highest in the second tier before Tuesday's fixtures.
Boro have scored at least twice in eight of their last 11 matches on their own patch and cruised to a 5-1 win at home to Norwich last Friday.
They have failed to score a first-half goal in only three of those 11 games, so preference is for them to make another fast start and be leading at half-time on their way to another three points.
