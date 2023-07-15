Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Mexico v Panama predictions and odds: El Tri ready to strike gold again

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Mexico v Panama in the Concacaf Gold Cup final on Monday

Edson Alvarez is part of the Mexico squad chasing Concacaf Gold Cup glory
Edson Alvarez is part of the Mexico squad chasing Concacaf Gold Cup gloryCredit: Dan Mullan

Where to watch Mexico v Panama

Viaplay Sports 1, 12.30am Monday

Best bet

Mexico and under 3.5 goals
1pt 21-20 BoyleSports

Mexico v Panama odds

Mexico 8-13
Panama 11-2
Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Mexico v Panama predictions

Mexico have an excellent record in Concacaf Gold Cup finals, winning eight of the ten they have contested, and they should be too strong for Panama at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Reaching the final is an achievement in itself for Panama, who have never won the competition and were given little chance when the tournament began.

They demolished Qatar 4-0 in the quarter-finals and sprang a surprise against USA in Wednesday's semi-final in San Diego, drawing 1-1 after extra-time and winning 5-4 on penalties.

Panama's success over USA was thoroughly merited given that they completed more passes (697 to 533) and had twice the number of shots on target (six to three) as the Stars & Stripes.

But it is worth remembering that the US had omitted several first-choice players from their Gold Cup squad and shown vulnerability in the quarter-final against Canada, which they won 3-2 on spot kicks having drawn 2-2 after extra-time.

Mexico have taken the competition much more seriously and their strong squad selection has served them well.

El Tri brushed aside Costa Rica 2-0 in the quarter-finals and were convincing 3-0 winners against a dangerous Jamaica side in the final four.

Jaime Lozano's side defended stoutly against a Jamaican team featuring Premier League attackers Demarai Gray and Leon Bailey.

They face what appears to be an easier task against the Panamanians and look decent value to strike gold once again.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 July 2023Last updated 11:52, 15 July 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips