Mexico v Panama predictions and odds: El Tri ready to strike gold again

Where to watch Mexico v Panama

Viaplay Sports 1, 12.30am Monday

Best bet

Mexico and under 3.5 goals

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports

Mexico v Panama odds

Mexico 8-13

Panama 11-2

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Mexico v Panama predictions

Mexico have an excellent record in Concacaf Gold Cup finals, winning eight of the ten they have contested, and they should be too strong for Panama at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Reaching the final is an achievement in itself for Panama, who have never won the competition and were given little chance when the tournament began.

They demolished Qatar 4-0 in the quarter-finals and sprang a surprise against USA in Wednesday's semi-final in San Diego, drawing 1-1 after extra-time and winning 5-4 on penalties.

Panama's success over USA was thoroughly merited given that they completed more passes (697 to 533) and had twice the number of shots on target (six to three) as the Stars & Stripes.

But it is worth remembering that the US had omitted several first-choice players from their Gold Cup squad and shown vulnerability in the quarter-final against Canada, which they won 3-2 on spot kicks having drawn 2-2 after extra-time.

Mexico have taken the competition much more seriously and their strong squad selection has served them well.

El Tri brushed aside Costa Rica 2-0 in the quarter-finals and were convincing 3-0 winners against a dangerous Jamaica side in the final four.

Jaime Lozano's side defended stoutly against a Jamaican team featuring Premier League attackers Demarai Gray and Leon Bailey.

They face what appears to be an easier task against the Panamanians and look decent value to strike gold once again.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport