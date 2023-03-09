Racing Post logo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return to preview this week's Premier League action

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post, with plenty on the agenda.

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday night following a 0-0 draw with Milan and Mark was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the match. He reflects on the two-legged defeat and the boys discuss Antonio Conte's future at the club.

Click here to listen to Mark Langdon's Bets Clubs on AudioBoom

It is also another big weekend in the Premier League as league leaders Arsenal travel to Fulham. Can they continue their fine form?

There are best bets for every Premier League game as well as Dan Childs' thoughts on the EFL.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 16:59, 9 March 2023
