Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post, and there is plenty to discuss.

Liverpool's Premier League struggles continued with a dismal 3-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend and Jurgen Klopp will be keen that his team avoid another setback in Monday's Merseyside derby with Everton at Anfield.

Underperforming Chelsea will also be looking for a response in their London derby with West Ham at Saturday lunchtime, while title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City won't want any slip-ups in their home clashes with Brentford and Aston Villa.

As usual, Mark has a tip for every Premier League game this weekend, while EFL expert Dan Childs returns to the show to deliver his best bets on the Football League coupon.

With the European tournaments also returning next week, Mark has pinpointed the value in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, and he is expecting a good time for two teams from Serie A.

Follow us on Twitter