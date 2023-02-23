Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast
Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return to preview this week's Premier League action
Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post, with plenty to discuss.
It was another bad week for English teams in the Champions League as Liverpool were embarrassed by Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday before Manchester City were held by RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
The Reds and City joined Chelsea and Tottenham in failing to win the first legs of their last-16 ties and the Bets Club team discuss which sides are best placed to advance to the quarter-finals following the latest round of European action.
Domestically, the first piece of silverware of the English season will be handed out at Wembley on Sunday with Manchester United and Newcastle due to go head-to-head in the EFL Cup final. Mark examines their respective chances and gives us his best bet for the final.
Click here to listen to Mark Langdon's Bets Club on AudioBoom
There's also plenty of action to look forward to in the Premier League with title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City continuing their fight for top spot and Mark has pinpointed his favourite bets for each top-flight fixture.
The team also reflect on the sad passing of legendary commentator John Motson, while Dan Childs joins the show to give us his top tips for the EFL games this weekend.
