Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post, and there is plenty of action for the lads to get stuck into.

The boys reflect on the Champions League outright market after four more teams booked their place in the quarter-finals, including holders Real Madrid and red-hot Serie A leaders Napoli.

The weekend brings the FA Cup quarter-finals too, so Mark will assess whether there is any scope for more shocks as Championship leaders Burnley face a daunting trip to Manchester City.

There are tips for every Premier League match, including leaders Arsenal's home London derby against Crystal Palace, and James Milton is on hand with his pick of the Football League bets in a packed show.

