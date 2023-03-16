Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return to preview this week's Premier League action

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post, and there is plenty of action for the lads to get stuck into.

The boys reflect on the Champions League outright market after four more teams booked their place in the quarter-finals, including holders Real Madrid and red-hot Serie A leaders Napoli.

The weekend brings the FA Cup quarter-finals too, so Mark will assess whether there is any scope for more shocks as Championship leaders Burnley face a daunting trip to Manchester City.

Click here to listen to Mark Langdon's Bets Club on AudioBoom

There are tips for every Premier League match, including leaders Arsenal's home London derby against Crystal Palace, and James Milton is on hand with his pick of the Football League bets in a packed show.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 15:20, 16 March 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips