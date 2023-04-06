Racing Post logo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast in association with CopyBet

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return to preview this week's Premier League action

Warren Ashurst and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post in association with CopyBet, to discuss all the best bets for the weekend action.

The busy Easter schedule is almost upon us but first the Bets Club team reflect on the midweek Premier League action and the surprise news that Frank Lampard will return as Chelsea manager for the remainder of the season.

Click here to listen to Mark Langdon's bets club on AudioBoom

The pick of the weekend's Premier League fixtures come from Anfield, where title favourites Arsenal will look to overcome a poor record against struggling Liverpool. Mark and Warren preview that contest in addition to the other Premier League matches, where Mark is particularly keen on one bet when Tottenham host Brighton.

EFL expert Joe Casey is also on hand with the best bets for Friday's Football League coupon and Mark signs off with his not-to-be-missed enhanced CopyBet treble.

Not got a CopyBet account? Click here to bet £10 and get £40 in free bets

For verified UK clients only. The qualifying bet should start at £10 and have 1.5 or greater odds. Following the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets that can be used one after another. Each free bet lasts for seven days. Single bets only. Pre-match or Live. No Cash-Out. Max payout £500. Please gamble responsibly. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 16:53, 6 April 2023
