Warren Ashurst and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post in association with CopyBet, to discuss all the best bets for the weekend action.

The busy Easter schedule is almost upon us but first the Bets Club team reflect on the midweek Premier League action and the surprise news that Frank Lampard will return as Chelsea manager for the remainder of the season.

The pick of the weekend's Premier League fixtures come from Anfield, where title favourites Arsenal will look to overcome a poor record against struggling Liverpool. Mark and Warren preview that contest in addition to the other Premier League matches, where Mark is particularly keen on one bet when Tottenham host Brighton.

EFL expert Joe Casey is also on hand with the best bets for Friday's Football League coupon and Mark signs off with his not-to-be-missed enhanced CopyBet treble.

