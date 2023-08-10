Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post, with plenty to discuss as a new Premier League campaign sparks into life.

The panel kick off by taking a look at the overall picture, discussing which team has had the best pre-season and the strongest summer window.

Liverpool face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the highlight of the weekend and Mark thinks it could be difficult to separate the two heavyweights on Sunday afternoon at this early stage of the campaign.

Mark provides his best bets for each of the nine remaining Premier League fixtures, including Friday's campaign curtain-raiser where Premier League champions Manchester City travel to last season’s Championship winners Burnley. The team also create a bet builder and a treble to enhance the excitement.

Elsewhere, EFL expert Dan Childs is on hand to share his insight and provide his best bets for Saturday's Football League action.

