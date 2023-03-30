Racing Post logo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

Warren Ashurst and Mark Langdon return to preview this week's Premier League action

Warren Ashurst and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post.

In this week's show, the boys reflect on the international break and look ahead to this weekend's fixtures in the Premier League and EFL, while Mark offers his opinion on who could be taking over from Antonio Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Click here to listen to Mark Langdon's Bets Club on AudioBoom

The Premier League title race is also put under the microscope as Manchester City take on Liverpool and Mark takes us through the rest of his best bets in the top flight.

EFL expert Dan Childs is also on hand to offer his predictions for all the action from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 March 2023Last updated 16:40, 30 March 2023
