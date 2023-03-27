Wales v Latvia predictions: Dragons should justify favouritism
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wales v Latvia in their Euro 2024 Group D qualification clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday
Where to watch Wales v Latvia
S4C & Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm
Best bet
Wales to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 20-23 BoyleSports
Wales v Latvia odds
Wales 2-9
Latvia 16-1
Draw 5-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Wales v Latvia team news
Wales
Rob Page is understood to have no fresh injury concerns with Wayne Hennessey, Brennan Johnson and Ben Davies having previously withdrawn from the squad.
Latvia
Spezia forward Raimonds Krollis could be in line to start after coming off the bench in last week's friendly loss to Ireland.
Wales v Latvia predictions
Wales were underwhelming at last year's Qatar World Cup, collecting a solitary point from their three group games, but they made a strong start to qualifying for Euro 2024 with a resolute 1-1 draw against Croatia last time out.
Rob Page's men saw little of the ball against Croatia in Split on Saturday and lost the shot count 19 to four, but a 93rd-minute strike from Nathan Broadhead salvaged a crucial point for the Dragons in a testing qualifying section which also features Turkey and Armenia.
But that draw will feel much less valuable if Wales are unable to follow it up with a home victory against minnows Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Page's side are adjusting to life after superstar forward Gareth Bale's retirement and the captain's armband has since been passed to midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
It remains to be seen how far Page can take this team but this is the kind of match they should always be winning and they can justify quotes of 2-9 in the Welsh capital.
Latvia languish in 133rd spot in Fifa's national team rankings - below Thailand, the Faroe Islands and Malawi - and they have failed to win any of their last five matches in 90 minutes.
They did manage to win the Baltic Cup as part of that run, although they played only two games in that tournament and won both on penalties and the streak featured matches against Andorra, Moldova, Estonia and Iceland.
This should be a straightforward win for Wales but as they learn to cope without Bale in the side and given that key forward Brennan Johnson is sidelined, punters should not expect them to blow Latvia away and backing a home win and under 3.5 goals could be the best betting approach.
Key stat
Each of Wales's last six competitive games has featured under 3.5 goals.
Probable teams
Wales (4-2-3-1): Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Ampadu, Morrell; Wilson, Ramsey, D James; Moore.
Subs: Fox, Cabango, Lockyer, Cooper, L Harris, J James, Burns, Thomas, Bradshaw, Broadhead.
Latvia (4-4-2): Steinbors; Savalnieks, Balodis, Cernomordijs, Sorokins; J Ikaunieks, Zjuzins, Tobers, Ciganiks; Krollis, Gutkovskis.
Subs: Dubra, Jurkovskis, Oss, Stuglis, Emsis, Jaunzems, Saveljevs, Varslavans, Daskevics, D Ikaunieks, Uldrikis.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport