Ireland v France predictions: French firepower may overshadow hosts' rising star

Where to watch Ireland v France

Viaplay Sports 1 & RTE 2, 7.45pm Monday

Best bet

France & over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ireland v France odds

Ireland 8-1

France 2-5

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publish

Ireland v France team news

Ireland

Seamus Coleman is expected to overcome a thigh injury, while Gavin Bazunu, Josh Cullen and Jason Knight are likely to be recalled to the starting line-up after being rested for the friendly win over Latvia.

France

Didier Deschamps has no fresh injury concerns and could name the same side that beat the Netherlands 4-0.

Ireland v France predictions

Ireland’s goalscoring problems may be at an end with the emergence of Evan Ferguson but they could receive an unwelcome lesson in real firepower when hosting France on Monday.

Prodigious Brighton teenager Ferguson marked his international debut with a goal in last week’s 3-2 friendly win over Latvia and has quickly become the poster boy of Ireland’s new generation of talented youngsters.

Irish boss Stephen Kenny had hoped his boys in green would be ready to have a serious crack at qualifying for a major tournament this around having missed the last three, but Ireland’s luck was out when the draw for the Euro 2024 group stage was made.

Having both France and the Netherlands in their section has left Ireland with a mountain to climb, and if the prospect of facing two of Europe’s premier nations wasn’t intimidating enough, Les Bleus warmed up for Monday’s trip to Dublin by destroying the Dutch.

France’s odds for Euro 2024 glory were cut in the wake of their 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands with bet365 and Hills making them 5-1 tournament favourites - a shorter price than Ireland are for a first win over the French in 42 years.

France are not shy about having designs on winning next summer’s European Championships, and why would they be with Kylian Mbappe in his pomp?

At 24, the Paris St-Germain ace has already netted 38 goals in 67 appearances for his country and France’s new captain seems intent on leading by example after a brace against the Netherlands.

But it’s not just Mbappe Ireland have to worry about with France coach Didier Deschamps blessed with a seemingly endless supply of attacking talent that negates Karim Benzema’s international retirement.

Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Antoine Griezmann, among others, will be a handful for an Ireland defence who have been breached twice by inferior opposition in each of their last three home games.

France should eventually overwhelm their hosts en route to a ninth away win in their last 11 qualifiers, but the emergence of Ferguson means a previously toothless Ireland attack now has some bite to it.

Kenny’s men have netted in each of their last seven internationals and will expect to score more than the seven goals they managed in two of their last three qualifying campaigns.

Ireland have lacked a regular goalscorer since Robbie Keane hung up his boots in 2016 and the early comparisons between Ferguson and the nation’s all-time leading scorer may have a little more substance to them if the 18-year-old can trouble a far-from-watertight French backline.

A goal against a France defence who have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last ten games would be another step forward in Ireland's development, and would provide a positive on a night where their 13-year unbeaten streak in home Euro qualifiers is under serious threat.

Key stat

Five of France's last six wins have also featured three or more goals.

Probable teams

Ireland (3-5-2): Bazunu; Collins, Egan, O'Shea; Coleman, Molumby, Cullen, Knight, Doherthy; Ogbene, Ferguson

Subs: Omobamidele, O'Dowda, McClean, Smallbone, Hendrick, Obafemi, Idah, Parrott

France (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Griezmann, Rabiot; Coman, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Subs: Camavinga, Diaby, Fofana, Giroud, Pavard, K. Thuram, M. Thuram, Veretout, Todibo

