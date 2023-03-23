Friday's Euro 2024 qualifiers: Kylian can kick off his captaincy with a win

Where to watch

France v Netherlands

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm



Sweden v Belgium

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm

Best bets

France

3pts 20-23 Betfair, Power



Sweden draw no bet

2pts 31-20 Power

Euro 2024 qualifier predictions

Kylian Mbappe has edged aside Antoine Griezmann in the battle to succeed Hugo Lloris as France's team captain and he can make a positive start to his leadership role by steering Les Bleus to a Euro 2024 qualifying Group B victory over the Netherlands in Paris.

The top two teams in the section qualify automatically for the finals and it would be a major surprise if either the French or the Dutch were to miss out.

Ireland and Greece are the other qualification contenders in a section completed by minnows Gibraltar and the Irish get the chance to make an impact on Monday when they tackle France in Dublin.

However, France's immediate focus will be on the Dutch as they target a response to their heart-breaking penalty shootout loss to Argentina in the World Cup final.

France's performance against Argentina was far too passive for long periods, but they eventually showed how dangerous they could be with substitute Randal Kolo Muani making a huge difference.

Kolo Muani is rivalling Olivier Giroud for a starting berth, but France have strength in depth in all areas, giving them a major advantage over the Dutch, who have had to make the trip without several key players.

Ronald Koeman's second spell in the Netherlands hotseat begins without injured midfielder Frenkie de Jong, suspended right back Denzel Dumfries and virus hit quintet Matthijs de Ligt, Cody Gakpo, Joey Veerman, Sven Botman and Bart Verbruggen.

Dumfries, de Jong and Gakpo were arguably the Oranje's three most influential players at Qatar 2022 and their absences are a massive hindrance for what always looked like being their toughest assignment of the group.

The Netherlands gained a reputation for defensive diligence at the World Cup but they will find it tough to keep Didier Deschamps's side at bay.

France are not going to be at full strength with William Saliba and Christopher Nkunku among the absentees but they have a vast pool of talent to choose from and should get off to a winning start.

Belgium's new manager, Domenico Tedesco, has gone down a similar route to Deschamps by naming his best player Kevin De Bruyne as the new captain, but the Red Devils' World Cup hangover could be extended by a loss to Sweden in their Euro 2024 Group F qualifier in Stockholm.

Tedesco takes over a Belgian team heading for a period of transition following the retirements of Toby Alderweireld and Eden Hazard after the World Cup.

Jan Vertonghen is soldiering on as he approaches his 36th birthday but the Belgians look like a team in desperate need of regeneration.

De Bruyne was a frustrated figure in Qatar with his team-mates often struggling to get on the same wavelength and his individual quality may not be enough to stop the Swedes, who look like a team on the up.

Sweden have long held a reputation for being defensively sound but they are starting to look much more threatening in attack with emerging trio Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres supplementing the talents of recalled icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and seasoned attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg.

They should score plenty of goals and are capable of beating Belgium.

