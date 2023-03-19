Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and football betting tips: Group-by-group lowdown

When does Euro 2024 qualifying start?

3pm Thursday, March 23

Best bets for Euro 2024 qualifying

Croatia to win Group D

3pts 5-6 general

Sweden to win Group F

1pt 6-1 bet365

Israel top-two finish in Group I

2pts 6-4 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Qualification for next year’s European Championship begins on Thursday, March 23, with 53 teams aiming to join hosts Germany in the 17th edition of the Euros.

The top two from each group will qualify for the finals, and there are three further spots up for grabs via the playoffs.

The 12 group winners in Leagues A, B and C of the 2022-23 Nations Leagues are already assured of a playoffs spot at the very least should they fail to secure a top-two finish in Euros qualifying. Should they qualify for the finals their playoff place will go to the next-best ranked team in their particular Nations League group.

Group A

Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Spain won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, but they have failed to add to their collection of silverware since beating Italy 4-0 in Kyiv 11 years ago.

La Roja have not failed to qualify for the Euros since 1992 and should top Group A. Norway and Scotland are likely to battle it out for second spot with the Norwegians justifiably seen by bookmakers as the likeliest to follow Spain to the finals.

Scotland came through the playoffs to qualify for Euro 2020 and that may be their best route to the finals again. The Tartan Army are at least assured of a playoff spot thanks to their Nations League performance.

Group B

Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

France came within a whisker of winning back-to-back World Cups in December and their squad depth makes Les Bleus a formidable opponent for any side.

They have topped their qualifying group at the last three major tournaments and look a fair price at 4-5 to do so again.

The Netherlands look the only side in Group B who could upset the favourites. Ronald Koeman has returned to the Oranje dugout, but the Dutch aren't in the same class as the French.

Stephen Kenny’s project as Ireland manager is clearly a long-term endeavour and while the Irish have a number of exciting young talents, pipping the group heavyweights to a top-two finish is a tall order.

Group C

Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

The two finalists from the last European Championship, Italy and England, are reunited in Group C and should battle it out for top spot.

The Three Lions, beaten on penalties by the Azzurri in the Euro 2020 showpiece, have a strong record in qualifying under Gareth Southgate and they are worthy favourites to top the section ahead of an Italian side who failed to make it to the World Cup in Qatar.

However, there are a number of potential stumbling blocks, including a technically proficient Ukrainian side and North Macedonia, who dumped Italy out of World Cup qualification.

Southgate’s safety-first style tends to translate well to qualifiers, but there is not much juice in England's price.

Group D

Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Croatia again showed their ability to punch well above their weight at major tournaments with a third-placed finish at the World Cup but they shouldn’t need to get out of second gear to top this soft qualifying section. The 5-6 about them winning Group D is of real interest.

Wales will have to make do without Gareth Bale, so often their hero in big matches, and took just one point from six Nations League games last year.

The Dragons' squad contains some promising youngsters but lacks top-level talent, while it’s hard to have any faith in a Turkey side who drew with Luxembourg and were beaten by the Faroe Islands recently. Croatia could win the section with something to spare.

Group E

Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

This is one of the softest qualification groups and it’s hard to make a case for anything but the Poland-Czech Republic dual forecast.

Albania won just one of their 11 matches in 2022, while the Faroe Islands and Moldova are ranked 123rd and 174th in the world.

Group F

Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

One of the more competitive groups in the qualification process sees Belgium face a stern test against Austria and Sweden.

Quotes of 1-3 about the Belgians winning the section look a tad skinny and a chance is taken on Sweden at 6-1.

They narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification, losing to Poland in the playoffs, but boast a front three of Alexander Isak, Dejan Kulusevski and Viktor Gyokeres who know their way to goal. Austria are a solid outfit, but the Swedes look a value alternative at the prices.

Group G

Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Serbia and Hungary should have group honours between them and there is unlikely to be much to separate the pair. The 15-8 about Hungary winning the section makes marginally more appeal after the Magyars enjoyed an impressive Nations League campaign, but this one looks too close to call.

Group H

Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Denmark’s flop was one of the bigger shocks of the World Cup but they should comfortably top this qualifying section.

Northern Ireland have struggled recently, winning two of their eight matches in 2022, and although they should be able to dominate some of the weaker teams in this group, the 7-1 about them securing a top two-spot looks about right. Finland and Slovenia seem likely to be battling it out to chase home the Danes.

Group I

Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Israel have never qualified for a European Championship finals but have a good opportunity to break new ground.

They won their Nations League group last year and finished ahead of Austria in World Cup qualifying, beating the Austrians 5-2 along the way.

They have a number of exciting youngsters in their ranks, such as Fulham's Manor Solomon, Liel Abada and Oscar Gloukh, and the 6-4 that they finish in the top two of what is a weak section appeals.

Group J

Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Portugal are the shortest price of any team in Euro 2024 qualifying and their opposition is not a strong bunch. Bosnia look the likeliest to chase the Euro 2016 winners home.

Follow us on Twitter