Concacaf Gold Cup semi-finals predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Both teams to score in USA v Panama

Viaplay Sports 1, 12.30am Wednesday night

1pt 6-5 general

Under 2.5 goals in Jamaica v Mexico

Viaplay Sports 1, 3am Wednesday night

1pt 19-20 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Concacaf Gold Cup semi-final predictions

With Mexico and the USA hot favourites to win their Gold Cup semi-finals, we are pretty much exactly where we were expected to be, but the two Concacaf big-hitters might have to fight to guarantee their final spots.

The Americans have been particularly underwhelming in the tournament and opponents Panama will feel it is about time that the USMNT’s good fortune ran out.

BJ Callaghan’s Stars and Stripes outfit needed a late goal to draw against Jamaica in their group opener and after routine victories against Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, an extra-time own goal and penalties were required to get past Canada in the last eight.

They look vulnerable and make little appeal at odds-on to win in 90 minutes, and it is worth backing both teams to find the net.

Panama have scored ten goals in their four matches, including four without reply against Qatar in their knockout game and they can at least find the net.

Mexico have had fewer bumps in the road - namely a group defeat to Qatar came when El Tri coach Diego Cocca fielded his squad players - but semi-final opponents Jamaica have been the surprise package of the tournament.

The Reggae Boyz have conceded just twice in their four games after going into the competition in poor form and this has the potential to be a tight game, like their 1-0 quarter-final win over Guatemala.

The two Nations League meetings in the last year were both drawn and their clash in the later kick-off could feature fewer than three goals.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport