Hamilton v Hearts predictions: Shankland suspension a big blow for Jambos

Where to watch

BBC Scotland, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt Evs general

Match preview

Hamilton have hit hard times at the bottom of the Scottish Championship, but they can make life difficult for Hearts at New Douglas Park in the Scottish Cup.

The Accies have already battled past top-flight Ross County in this year's competition and have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest relegation is not a formality.

They are unbeaten in six matches and have conceded just two goals in their last five, so the Jambos, who are seven points clear of Livingston in third place in the Premiership, could be made to scrap.

Robbie Neilson's side saw their way past Edinburgh rivals Hibernian 3-0 in the last round, but that result came at a price as striker Lawrence Shankland was sent off, meaning he misses out on Friday.

Shankland has scored 17 league goals this term and it is likely that Hearts will not be as strong in attack had the former Aberdeen and Dundee United striker been available.

Hearts have lost five of their six matches in which Shankland has been missing this season and while the quality of the opposition in those was stronger than what they face on Friday evening, it is bound to have an effect, so it could pay to side with there being fewer than three goals.

Key stat

Nine of Hamilton's last ten league and cup matches have featured fewer than three goals.

