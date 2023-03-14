Football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 15: Real Madrid can seal the deal in 7-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with William Hill
Liverpool face what looks to be mission impossible when they visit Real Madrid on Wednesday evening after losing the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie 5-2 last month. Runaway Serie A leaders Napoli host Eintracht Frankfurt in the night's other tie and there is plenty of domestic action to savour, too.
Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and put together a fourfold which pays over 7-1.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Real Madrid to beat Liverpool
Napoli to beat Eintracht Frankfurt
Brighton to beat Crystal Palace
Burnley to beat Hull
Click to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill. The fourfold pays 7-1
Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets
Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Real Madrid v Liverpool
History is heavily on the side of Real Madrid, who have advanced from 26 of their last 27 Champions League knockout ties when securing an away victory in the opening leg, and Liverpool don't appear in good enough form to stop the reigning European champions.
Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt
Napoli are formidable on home soil, having beaten Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers by an aggregate scoreline of 11-3 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League group stage, and they should be too strong for Frankfurt.
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Making the most of home advantage has not always been simple for Brighton, but there have been positive signs from Albion in 2023 with nine points taken from four Amex encounters. Back the Seagulls to prosper against an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side.
Hull City v Burnley
Hull registered a smash-and-grab 2-0 success over West Brom in their last home outing but their chances of beating runaway Championship leaders Burnley look slim.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport