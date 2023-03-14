Football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 15: Real Madrid can seal the deal in 7-1 acca

Liverpool face what looks to be mission impossible when they visit Real Madrid on Wednesday evening after losing the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie 5-2 last month. Runaway Serie A leaders Napoli host Eintracht Frankfurt in the night's other tie and there is plenty of domestic action to savour, too.

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and put together a fourfold which pays over 7-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Real Madrid to beat Liverpool

Napoli to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Brighton to beat Crystal Palace

Burnley to beat Hull

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Real Madrid v Liverpool

History is heavily on the side of Real Madrid, who have advanced from 26 of their last 27 Champions League knockout ties when securing an away victory in the opening leg, and Liverpool don't appear in good enough form to stop the reigning European champions.

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt

Napoli are formidable on home soil, having beaten Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers by an aggregate scoreline of 11-3 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League group stage, and they should be too strong for Frankfurt.

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Making the most of home advantage has not always been simple for Brighton, but there have been positive signs from Albion in 2023 with nine points taken from four Amex encounters. Back the Seagulls to prosper against an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side.

Hull City v Burnley

Hull registered a smash-and-grab 2-0 success over West Brom in their last home outing but their chances of beating runaway Championship leaders Burnley look slim.

Follow us on Twitter