Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 8: Follow Fulham in 10-1 acca

Sunderland take on Fulham in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday and there is also plenty of knockout football on the continent with German Cup and French Cup ties taking place.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 9-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Fulham to beat Sunderland

Borussia Dortmund to beat Bochum

Dundee to beat Raith Rovers

Paris St-Germain to beat Marseille

Sunderland v Fulham

Fulham were perhaps guilty of taking Sunderland lightly in last month's 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage but their Premier League quality could give them the edge in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at the Stadium of Light.

Bochum v Borussia Dortmund

Four successive wins have dragged Borussia Dortmund back into the Bundesliga title race and the Yellow-Blacks can keep alive their hopes of a domestic double by winning away to top-flight rivals Bochum in the German Cup third round.

Dundee v Raith Rovers

Dundee have won five of their last six home games and should be too strong for Championship rivals Raith in their Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final at Dens Park.

Marseille v Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain hold an eight-point advantage over Marseille in Ligue 1 and they can pass a tricky test in their French Cup round-of-16 tie at the Stade Velodrome.

