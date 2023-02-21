Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 22: Back Bolton in 10-1 acca

The Champions League takes centre stage on Wednesday and all eyes will be on Premier League title-chasers Manchester City as they prepare for a tough trip to Bundesliga outfit Leipzig.

The other knockout tie comes from San Siro, where Inter play host to Porto, while there is also an EFL Cup semi-final to look forward to with Accrington entertaining League One rivals Bolton.

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Bolton to beat Accrington

Under 2.5 goals in Inter v Porto

Leipzig or draw double chance v Manchester City

Cruz to beat Atlas

Accrington v Bolton

Bolton have promotion ambitions in League One while Accrington look set to be embroiled in a relegation scrap and this EFL Trophy semi-final should go to form. Wanderers had won five league games on the spin prior to Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Wycombe, whereas Stanley have won only one of their last six and were beaten 3-2 at home by these opponents in October.

Inter v Porto

Champions League last-16 first legs are often cagey affairs and Inter's clash with Porto could be just that. The Nerazzurri have failed to score in five of their last nine home matches in the Champions League and Porto, who have conceded only 12 goals in 21 Primeira Liga games this term, will want to keep things tight.

Leipzig v Manchester City

Manchester City's Premier League title bid suffered a setback with Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest and they may not respond with victory at Leipzig, who won their final four group-stage games, including a 3-2 home victory over Real Madrid. City have won only one of their last five away matches in all competitions and could be vulnerable in Germany.

Cruz Azul v Atlas

Atlas look there for the taking having gone six Liga Mexico games without a win, failing to oblige since the opening weekend of the season. Cruz Azul made a positive start to life under caretaker manager Joaquin Moreno, winning 3-1 at Puebla, and with home advantage they are worth backing to follow up.

