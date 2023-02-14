Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 15: Dortmund can bring home 13-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at over 13-1 with William Hill

Punters are in for a treat with a plethora of football action on Wednesday night. Arsenal host Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash at the Emirates, while Chelsea travel to Dortmund in the Champions League. Club Brugge and Benfica are also in European action and there are plenty of competitive Championship matches. 

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Borussia Dortmund  to beat Chelsea

Benfica to beat Club Brugge

Bristol City to beat Wigan

Swansea to beat Blackpool

Click here to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill, the fourfold pays over 13-1

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Dortmund have been in scintillating form in 2023, winning all six of their games since the World Cup and scoring 17 goals in the process. Chelsea will face a tough task silencing the famous Yellow Wall of Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion. 

Club Brugge v Benfica

Benfica have only lost one of their 37 matches this season and currently top the table in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Despite losing Enzo Fernandez in January, the visitors retain a talented squad and they are well-fancied to take a lead back to Portugal for the second leg.

Bristol City v Wigan

Bristol City should approach this clash with Wigan with plenty of confidence, having taken ten points from their last four Championship fixtures. The Robins have been finding ways to win in recent weeks and they should have a little too much quality for their lowly visitors.

Swansea v Blackpool

Blackpool have gone 13 games without a league win and they now travel to a Swansea side who are the top scorers among the bottom half teams in the Championship and should have too much quality for the Seasiders. 

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 February 2023Last updated 16:58, 14 February 2023
