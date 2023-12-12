Football accumulator tips for Wednesday 13 December: In-form Hoops head 5-1 acca

The Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday evening and there is still plenty at stake with Newcastle amongst those hoping to seal their place in the knockout stages.

As well as eight European fixtures, there are six matches coming from the Championship as well as an FA Cup replay between Stockport and Aldershot at Edgeley Park. Football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and picked out a 5-1 fourfold.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Leicester to beat Millwall

QPR to beat Plymouth

Atletico Madrid to beat Lazio

Barcelona to beat Antwerp

Accumulator betting offers: access £200+ in free bets from leading bookmakers

Choose from an impressive selection of betting offers from our recommended bookmakers. Secure your free bets today.

Paddy Power: Enjoy £20 in cash back

Sky Bet: Claim £30 in free bets

Ladbrokes: Grab £20 in free bets

Coral: Get £20 in free bets

Bet365: Unlock £30 in free bets

William Hill: Claim £30 in free bets

Betfair: Enjoy £20 in free bets

Fafabet: Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet up to £50

BetGoodwin: Receive 50% of your first day losses back up to £25

Read the full terms and conditions for each offer below.

Leicester v Millwall

Leicester have won 16 of their opening 20 games in the Championship and Enzo Maresca's title chasers should have too much quality for Millwall, who are only two points above safety having failed to win in nine of their last ten matches.

QPR v Plymouth

Three straight wins over Stoke, Preston and Hull have gone some way to easing QPR's relegation fears in the Championship and the in-form hosts could make that four at the expense of poor-travelling Plymouth. The Pilgrims have drawn three and lost seven of their ten away league games this term.

Atletico Madrid v Lazio

Atletico Madrid only need a draw to secure top spot in Group E but they could do better than that by recording victory. Atletico have won all ten of their home games this season while Lazio have lost six of their ten road trips, which includes a 3-1 loss at Feyenoord in their last Champions League away match.

Antwerp v Barcelona

Antwerp are the only team left in the Champions League yet to take a single point from their group games and their wait could go on as they host Barcelona. The Catalan giants have won four of their five European assignments, which includes an emphatic 5-0 victory over Antwerp on matchday one.

Claim over £200 in free accumulator bets here + full terms and conditions for each bookmaker

Paddy Power free bets

Unlock up to £20 in cash back when you bet on accumulators this week with Paddy Power.

New customer offer. Place your first bet at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in cash. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using debit cards will qualify for this promotion (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes free bets

Make the most of your betting experience with Ladbrokes' exclusive offer – stake £5 and receive £20 in free bets .

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral free bets

Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager on a football accumulator this week with Coral.

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Bet365 free bets

Get in on the action this week with bet365's enticing offer – claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

William Hill free bets

Don't miss out on William Hill's incredible offer – bet £10 on a football acca this week and receive £30 in free bets .

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Betfair free bets

Place a bet of £5 or more with Betfair this week and receive £20 in free bets .

New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet free bets

Calling all Sky Bet newcomers. Bet on football accumulators and enjoy £30 in free bets .

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.

Fafabet free bets

Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with Fafabet.

New 18+ new Customers only. Deposit and bet on any sports with minimum odds of 2.0. Get 50% back of your first day's losses as a free bet up to £50+£20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply.

BetGoodwin free bets

Receive 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with BetGoodwin.

Deposit and have a minimum of three bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on the first day. 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet. Max free bet £25. New accounts only.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.