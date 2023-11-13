Football accumulator tips for Tuesday November 14: Rams can help land 8-1 acca
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 8-1 with William Hill
The international break is back but there is still plenty of domestic football action as the FA Cup first-round replays take centre stage on Tuesday.
Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out an 8-1 four-fold for the evening's action.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Peterborough to beat Salford
York to beat Chester
Accrington to beat Doncaster
Derby to beat Crewe
Click to add Tuesday's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 8-1
Salford v Peterborough
Peterborough have progressed from 11 of their last 12 FA Cup ties against teams from a lower division and they should be able to extend that run when they visit Salford, who were beaten 2-1 by Mansfield last time out.
York v Chester
York are a division above Chester and should be able to make the difference tell in this replay. The visitors lost 3-2 to Darlington, a side in the National League North relegation zone, last time out and look likely to be beaten again.
Accrington v Doncaster
Doncaster have lost seven of their last ten away games and they look vulnerable when they visit Accrington, who are 11 places above them in the League Two table. The home side can win this replay.
Derby v Crewe
Crewe have a poor record in FA Cup replays, being eliminated in seven of their last eight, and that run looks set to continue against a Derby team that are flying high after winning three of their last four league matches.
Published on 13 November 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 16:50, 13 November 2023
