Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 7: Stockport County crucial to 9-1 acca
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with William Hill
The Champions League returns on Tuesday as Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge head to Lisbon to take on Benfica. On the domestic front, there is action from all three EFL divisions for punters to enjoy.
Football tipster Joe Casey has picked out a 9-1 acca from the night's action.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Sutton to beat Crawley
Wycombe to beat Fleetwood
Stockport to beat Gillingham
Benfica -1 v Brugge
Click to add Tuesday's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 9-1
Sutton v Crawley
Sutton are unbeaten in their last eight home games, winning six times in that run. United should have too much for a Crawley side who are second-bottom of the table.
Wycombe v Fleetwood
Wycombe have lost just one of their last ten home games and should be able to extend that run against Fleetwood, who have failed to score in three of their last four away games.
Stockport v Gillingham
Gillingham are the lowest scorers in League Two this season and face a Stockport side who have won five of their last seven games and look primed to savour more success.
Benfica v Club Brugge
Benfica left Belgium with a handy 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie against Club Brugge, with the success one of eight occasions in their last nine matches when they have won by two or more goals. Brugge, by contrast, lost to relegation battlers Oostende 3-0 at the weekend.
