Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 7: Stockport County crucial to 9-1 acca

Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with William Hill

The Champions League returns on Tuesday as Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge head to Lisbon to take on Benfica. On the domestic front, there is action from all three EFL divisions for punters to enjoy.

Football tipster Joe Casey has picked out a 9-1 acca from the night's action.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Sutton to beat Crawley

Wycombe to beat Fleetwood

Stockport to beat Gillingham

Benfica -1 v Brugge

Click to add Tuesday's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 9-1

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

CLAIM OFFER HERE

Sutton v Crawley

Sutton are unbeaten in their last eight home games, winning six times in that run. United should have too much for a Crawley side who are second-bottom of the table.

Wycombe v Fleetwood

Wycombe have lost just one of their last ten home games and should be able to extend that run against Fleetwood, who have failed to score in three of their last four away games.

Stockport v Gillingham

Gillingham are the lowest scorers in League Two this season and face a Stockport side who have won five of their last seven games and look primed to savour more success.

Benfica v Club Brugge

Benfica left Belgium with a handy 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie against Club Brugge, with the success one of eight occasions in their last nine matches when they have won by two or more goals. Brugge, by contrast, lost to relegation battlers Oostende 3-0 at the weekend.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 March 2023Last updated 16:14, 6 March 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips