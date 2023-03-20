Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 21: Pick Plymouth in 13-1 acca

Tuesday's schedule features a key contest in League One between relegation-threatened Accrington and title-chasing Plymouth.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has included that fixture as part of a fourfold which pays 13-1 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Plymouth to beat Accrington

Crawley to beat Doncaster

Gillingham to beat Crewe

Stirling to beat Forfar

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Accrington v Plymouth

Plymouth eased to a 2-0 success at home to League One basement boys Forest Green on Saturday and they should follow up with an away victory over fourth-bottom Accrington, who have taken just one point from their last four games.

Crawley v Doncaster

Resurgent Crawley have registered back-to-back wins and they can pull further clear of the League Two drop zone by defeating mid-table Doncaster.

Gillingham v Crewe

League Two strugglers Gillingham have won five of their last six home games and they should see off out-of-sorts Crewe, who have suffered successive 1-0 defeats.

Stirling v Forfar

Scottish League Two highflyers Stirling Albion are unbeaten in ten and can climb to the top of the table with a home win over sixth-placed Forfar.

Follow us on Twitter