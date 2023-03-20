Football accumulator tips for Tuesday March 21: Pick Plymouth in 13-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 13-1 with William Hill
Tuesday's schedule features a key contest in League One between relegation-threatened Accrington and title-chasing Plymouth.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has included that fixture as part of a fourfold which pays 13-1 with William Hill.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Plymouth to beat Accrington
Crawley to beat Doncaster
Gillingham to beat Crewe
Stirling to beat Forfar
Click to add Dan Childs's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill, the fourfold pays over 13-1
Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets
Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Accrington v Plymouth
Plymouth eased to a 2-0 success at home to League One basement boys Forest Green on Saturday and they should follow up with an away victory over fourth-bottom Accrington, who have taken just one point from their last four games.
Crawley v Doncaster
Resurgent Crawley have registered back-to-back wins and they can pull further clear of the League Two drop zone by defeating mid-table Doncaster.
Gillingham v Crewe
League Two strugglers Gillingham have won five of their last six home games and they should see off out-of-sorts Crewe, who have suffered successive 1-0 defeats.
Stirling v Forfar
Scottish League Two highflyers Stirling Albion are unbeaten in ten and can climb to the top of the table with a home win over sixth-placed Forfar.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport