Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 28: Pick Posh in 5-1 acca

There are four FA Cup fifth-round ties to look forward to on Tuesday evening with Manchester City's trip to Bristol City the pick of the action.

Brighton and Leicester are also taking on Championship opposition as they face Stoke and Blackburn, while there is an all-Premier League tie between Fulham and Leeds at Craven Cottage.

There are also 11 fixtures taking place across the EFL as well two Serie A showdowns, including Juventus hosting Turin rivals Torino.

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Brighton to beat Stoke

Derby to beat Cheltenham

Peterborough to beat Charlton

Tranmere to beat Crawley

Stoke v Brighton

Brighton beat Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup and, having also won 5-1 at Middlesbrough in round three, should have too much quality for Stoke. Boro are 17 points better off than Stoke in the Championship table which suggests the Seagulls ought to outclass the Potters, who have failed to score in six of their last ten league matches.

Derby v Cheltenham

Derby's League One playoff push has slowed of late but the Rams are unbeaten in ten home league games, winning on seven occasions, and should overcome the challenge of Cheltenham. The visiting Robins have suffered back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Barnsley and Portsmouth and have been beaten in five of their last six away games.

Peterborough v Charlton

Peterborough recorded an emphatic 5-2 win over League One title chasers Plymouth on Saturday and should make it three wins on the spin at the expense of Charlton. The inconsistent Addicks have lost three of their last four league games and Posh's confident frontline should be able to punish them.

Tranmere v Crawley

Tranmere were 1-0 winners at League Two highfliers Stevenage on Saturday and Rovers can be confident of following up at home to Crawley, who are in grave relegation danger. Second-bottom Crawley remain without a win in 15 away games this season and their fragile confidence took a big hit with Saturday's 5-2 hiding from Carlisle.

