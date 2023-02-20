Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 21: Black Cats to kickstart 10-1 acca

The Champions League round of 16 resumes on Tuesday, with Liverpool hosting Real Madrid and Napoli visiting Eintracht Frankfurt. An EFL Trophy semi-final is the only domestic cup action but there are a number of games across the EFL for punters to get their teeth into.

Football tipster Joe Casey has studied the coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 10-1

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Sunderland to beat Rotherham

Norwich to beat Birmingham

Plymouth to beat Cheltenham

Napoli to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Rotherham v Sunderland

Rotherham have lost two games on the bounce and have won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions. They face a Sunderland side that have won two of their last three with only a last-minute equaliser at the weekend denying them a third-straight win. Take the Black Cats to get their playoff push on track with a win.

Norwich v Birmingham

Birmingham have lost seven of their last nine league games and that run looks likely to be extended against Norwich, who are performing better under David Wagner and need a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

Plymouth v Cheltenham

Plymouth have won 14 of their 16 league games at home this season and should be far too strong in this EFL Trophy semi-final for a Cheltenham team that lost 4-0 to Barnsley at the weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Napoli have lost only one of their last 27 Serie A matches and they can get the better of Eintracht Frankfurt. The Italians netted 20 times in the Champions League group stages and should be able to seize control of this last-16 tie with a tie.

