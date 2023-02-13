Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 14: Tottenham can spur on 13-1 acca

The Champions League returns on Tuesday with two cracking last-16 ties. PSG host Bayern Munich in a clash between European heavyweights, while Tottenham travel to Italy to take on Milan. There is also plenty of domestic action with fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Henry Hardwicke has scanned both the European and domestic cards and selected a fourfold which pays over 13-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

PSG draw no bet v Bayern Munich

Tottenham to beat Milan

Norwich to beat Hull

Derby to beat Lincoln

PSG v Bayern Munich

This PSG team look more stable than in previous seasons and, having not lost any of their last 40 competitive matches at the Parc des Princes, they are worth a bet against Bayern Munich.

Milan v Tottenham

The mood surrounding Milan is not good right now with a rotten run having seen them drop to fifth in Serie A recently and they could struggle against Tottenham.

Norwich v Hull

Successive losses against Bristol City and Burnley have put Norwich on the back foot but they were unlucky to lose at Ashton Gate, while losing to pacesetters Burnley is hardly a disgrace and the Canaries performed well in recent wins over Preston and Coventry.

Derby v Lincoln

A defeat to Wycombe on Saturday halted Derby's progress but they have conceded only one goal in their last six home matches in League One and look a solid bet against Lincoln.

