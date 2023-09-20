Football accumulator tips for Thursday September 21: British contingent can yield Europa profit

The Europa League group stage begins on Thursday and there is a strong contingent of British sides bidding for glory in European football's second-tier competition.

Racing Post tipster Alex Hilton has run the rule over Thursday's coupon to find a Europa League fourfold that pays out at just under 11-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Alex Hilton has picked:

Both teams to score in LASK Linz v Liverpool

Both teams to score in Brighton v AEK Athens

Over 2.5 goals in Rangers v Real Betis

West Ham to win to nil v Backa Topola

LASK Linz v Liverpool

Both teams have scored in four of Liverpool's five matches this season, while LASK have scored in nine of their last ten outings so this could be a lively clash in Linz.

Brighton v AEK Athens

Brighton have failed to keep a clean sheet in their five fixtures this season so there is hope of at least on goal for AEK Athens who have scored in six of their seven matches of the new campaign.

Rangers v Real Betis

Over 2.5 goals has landed in four of Rangers’ five home games this season – including both European ties – while all three of Betis’ away assignments have gone over 2.5 so goals could flow at Ibrox.

West Ham v Backa Topola

Backa Topola were beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Braga in Champions League qualifying and they should be given by a West Ham side who have beaten Chelsea and Brighton this season.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.