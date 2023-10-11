Football accumulator tips for Thursday October 12: Pick Poland in 5-1 acca

The October tranche of Euro 2024 qualifiers commence with Croatia taking on Turkey in Osijek and Albania hosting the Czech Republic in Tirana.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 5-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Czech Republic to beat Albania

Kosovo to beat Andorra

Croatia to beat Turkey

Poland to beat Faroe Islands

Albania v Czech Republic

Czech Republic are the only unbeaten team in Group E and may be too strong for leaders Albania, who are one of their main rivals for qualification.

Andorra v Kosovo

Kosovo's Group I qualification hopes are hanging by a thread but they can post a first win by getting the better of sectional basement boys Andorra in the Pyrenees.

Croatia v Turkey

Croatia have largely dominated Group D and they can take a firm grip of the section by defeating second-placed Turkey in Osijek.

Faroe Islands v Poland

Poland have got their backs against the wall in Group E but they can register a crucial victory over rock bottom Faroe Islands, who have taken just one point from five games.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.