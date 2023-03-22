Football accumulator tips for Thursday March 23: England can avenge Euro 2020 final loss to Italy

The opening qualifying matches for Euro 2024 take place on Thursday and the highlight comes in Group C in Naples, which hosts a repeat of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton is expecting England to avenge their painful penalty-shootout defeat at Wembley and the Three Lions feature in a Thursday Euro 2024 qualifying fourfold that pays better than 7-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Denmark to beat Finland

Bosnia and Herzegovina to beat Iceland

North Macedonia to beat Malta

England to beat Italy

Denmark v Finland

Denmark had a disappointing group-stage exit at the World Cup but the Euro 2020 semi-finalists are hot favourites to win their Euro 2024 qualifying group and should ease to an opening home win over a limited Finland side.

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Iceland

Bosnia and Herzegovina ended their 2022-23 Nations League campaign with a 4-1 defeat in Romania but they had taken 11 points from their first five games and that form suggests they can see off Iceland, who scored just one goal in away games against Germany, Armenia, Romania and North Macedonia in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

North Macedonia v Malta

North Macedonia famously beat European champions Italy in the 2022 World Cup playoff semi-finals last March and they should be too strong for Group C outsiders Malta, who were beaten at home and away by Estonia in last year's Nations League.

Italy v England

Even after Marcus Rashford's withdrawal from the squad, England have plenty of in-form attacking players and they can build on some promising World Cup performances with a victory over toothless hosts Italy.

