Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 9: Lens can help land 11-1 acca
Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at over 11-1 with Hills
Punters can turn to cup action in France, Portugal, the Netherlands and South America on Thursday's fixture list before we get into the thick of the action at the weekend.
We have gone through the fixtures and come up with an 11-1 acca from the evening's action.
All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Lens to beat Lorient
Benfica to beat Sporting Braga
Go Ahead Eagles to beat Den Haag
Boston River to beat Zamora
Click to add Ian's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 11-1
Lorient v Lens
Lens have been going well in Ligue 1 and are unbeaten in their last 14 league and cup games. They look capable of winning at Lorient, who have been successful in just two of their last eight home matches
Sporting Braga v Benfica
Sporting Braga beat Benfica 3-0 in December but the Eagles should get their revenge in the Portuguese Cup, having won their last four matches without conceding a goal.
Den Haag v Go Ahead Eagles
Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles have lost their last two league games but they should come out on top in their Dutch Cup tie against a Den Haag team languishing in the bottom half of the second tier in the Netherlands.
Boston River v Zamora
Boston River of Uruguay have lost just one of their last six games and they should get their Copa Libertadores campaign off to a winning start against Zamora from Venezuela, who could find themselves outclassed.
