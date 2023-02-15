Racing Post logo
Football accumulator tips for Thursday February 16: Juve feature in 8-1 acca

Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at over 8-1 with bet365

The Europa League and Europa Conference League return on Thursday with the Europa League knockout round seeing teams drop in from the Champions League to set up some mouthwatering clashes, the highlight of which is Barcelona's tie with Manchester United.

Football tipster Joe Casey has studied the slate of games in both competitions and selected a fourfold which pays over 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Racing Post Sport's Joe Casey has picked:

Juventus to beat Nantes

Over 2.5 goals in Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco 

Lazio -1 v Cluj

Sporting -1 v Midtjylland

Juventus v Nantes

Juventus have won their last three games without conceding a goal and should have too much for a Nantes team who currently sit 13th in Ligue 1 and have won just six of their 23 league games.

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Seven of Monaco's last ten games have gone over 2.5 goals and they face Bayer Leverkusen that's have netted 17 times in their last eight matches. Both teams can play their part in a high-scoring affair.

Lazio v Cluj

Cluj have lost three of their last five domestic games and look likely to struggle against a high-quality opponent in the shape of Lazio. Take the Italians to put the tie to bed in this first leg and overcome a one-goal deficit on the handicap.

Sporting v Midtjylland

Midtjylland have not played a competitive match in three months and that lack of sharpness could cost them against Sporting, who netted eight times in the Champions League group stages.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 16:41, 15 February 2023
