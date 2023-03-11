Football accumulator tips for Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 12: Arsenal can fire in 11-1 acca

There are four Premier League contests on Sunday, with league leaders Arsenal continuing their title push at Fulham. Manchester United host Southampton, Aston Villa travel to London to face West Ham and top-four contenders Newcastle take on Wolves.

Racing Post football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Sunday's card and selected a fourfold which pays over 11-1.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Arsenal to beat Fulham

Sevilla to beat Almeria

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Werder Bremen

Barcelona to beat Athletic Bilbao

Fulham v Arsenal

Arsenal have failed to score in just two of their 26 league matches this term and should have the firepower to see off Fulham, who lost 3-2 at Brentford on Monday night and will again be missing influential midfielder Joao Palhinha due to suspension.

Sevilla v Almeria

Sevilla and Almeria are separated by just goal difference in a congested La Liga relegation battle, but the visitors' awful away record should help Los Nervionenses move away from danger.

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

Werder Bremen have lost five of their last eight matches, going down 2-1 on the road to Augsburg last time out, and they could be in for a tough time at home to Bayer Leverkusen, who have improved under Xabi Alonso's stewardship.

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Barcelona have had to adopt a more defensive approach of late, grinding out 1-0 wins over Real Madrid and Valencia in their last two games, but they will welcome back Robert Lewandowski for this contest and look a solid bet to win.

