Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 23: Back Botafogo to bring home 8-1 acca

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Bodo/Glimt to beat Sandefjord

Both teams to score in Antwerp v Mechelen

Stromsgodset draw no bet v Rosenborg

Botafogo to beat Santos

Sandefjord v Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt are marching towards a third Eliteserien title in the last four years after starting the season with 12 wins from 15 matches to open up an 11-point lead at the top of the table. Struggling Sandefjord are unlikely to pose much of a threat having won twice all term.

Antwerp v Mechelen

Antwerp completed a league and cup double last season and will be looking to add the Super Cup to their collection in the Belgian curtain raiser. Opponents Mechelen have been in good goalscoring form in pre-season though and can play their part in both teams to score landing for the fifth time in Antwerp's last six competitive games.

Stromsgodset v Rosenborg

Rosenborg got the rub of the green in their win over Tromso last time out as they ended a run of three straight defeats and the struggling giants are opposed for the trip to Stromsgodset, who have won four of their six home league matches this season.

Santos v Botafogo

Santos are a mess at the moment, losing four of their last five games and shipping goals at an alarming rate. The last thing they need is a visit from league leaders Botafogo, who have won eight of their last nine matches.

