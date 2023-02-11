Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 12: Barca to anchor 13-2 acca

A pair of intriguing Premier League contests headline Sunday's action with Leeds and Manchester United first up as they resume hostilities just four days after fighting out a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

In the later kick-off, Manchester City will be looking to get back on track against Aston Villa while their is also top-flight entertainment from all of Europe's biggest competitions.

Football tipster Joe Casey has picked out a 13-2 acca for the day's action.

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Both teams to score in Manchester City v Aston Villa

Juventus to beat Fiorentina

Napoli to beat Cremonese

Villarreal to beat Barcelona

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Both teams have scored in eight of Aston Villa's last ten matches in all competitions and they could take advantage of a Manchester City defence that has looked uncharacteristically shaky in recent weeks. Both teams have also found the net in six of the last seven head-to-heads.

Juventus v Fiorentina

Juventus have been solid on home soil this season, losing just one of their last 11 home league games. They should be able to get the better of a Fiorentina side who have failed to win eight of their last ten on the road.

Napoli v Cremonese

Top faces bottom in this Serie A clash and Napoli, who have won 18 of their 21 league games, can record a comfortable victory over strugglers Cremonese, who are winless this season and have lost four of their last five matches.

Villarreal v Barcelona

Villarreal come into this fixture staring down the barrel of three losses in a row and they look vulnerable against a Barcelona side who have won 17 of their 20 games in La Liga this season.

