Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 2: Monaco fancied in 16-1 acca

It is another busy Sunday in the Premier League and across Europe, while punters can also look forward to the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

Racing Post expert Liam Flin has selected a fourfold which pays over 16-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Plymouth to beat Bolton

Monaco to beat Strasbourg

Manchester United to beat Newcastle

Paris Saint-Germain to beat Lyon

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Bolton v Plymouth

Plymouth are 16 points better off than Bolton in the League One standings this season and there is no reason why they cannot come up trumps when the sides clash in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

Monaco v Strasbourg

The last couple of months have been tough for Monaco but they are still in contention for the top four in Ligue 1 this season and won away to Ajaccio in their final match before the international break, so back them to defeat relegation-threatened Strasbourg.

Newcastle v Manchester United

Manchester United got the better of Newcastle in the EFL Cup final earlier this season and, following a much-needed rest during the international break, they can repeat the feat when the sides lock horns in the Premier League.

PSG v Lyon

PSG lost to Rennes before the international break but have generally been a force to be reckoned with at the Parc des Princes this season, winning 11 of their 14 home league matches, and they can come out on top against Lyon.

Follow us on Twitter