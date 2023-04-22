Football accumulator tips for Sunday 23 April: Leverkusen involved in 10-1 acca

It may be FA Cup weekend and the Premier League is of course heating up but there is also plenty of action across the continent on Sunday with the likes of Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Milan all involved in key games.

Football tipster Liam Flin has assembled a four-fold accumulator covering the action.

All bets must be placed by 3.15pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Atletico Madrid or draw double chance v Barcelona

Both teams to score in Montpellier v Rennes

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Leipzig

Milan to beat Lecce

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are not only winless in their last three matches in all competitions but they failed to score in each of them and they could be frustrated by Atletico Madrid, who are on a 13-match unbeaten run in La Liga.

Montpellier v Rennes

Goals should be on the cards when Rennes visit Montpellier. Both teams have scored in each of Montpellier's last four contests with Elye Wahi having bagged 13 league goals himself this term. Rennes are also lively in attack so the net should bulge at both ends in this one.

Bayer Leverkusen v Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen continue to make extraordinary progress under Xabi Alonso and they can make it five wins out of six in the Bundesliga when they take on Leipzig, who have lost three of their last six games in all competitions.

Milan v Lecce

Milan have not been the most consistent this season but they have managed to put together a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, dumping Napoli out of the Champions League in the process, and they can prevail at home to lowly Lecce.

