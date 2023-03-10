Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 11: Trust the Tractor Boys in 20-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays over 20-1 with William Hill
Another packed weekend EFL schedule features a key game towards the top of League One with sixth-placed Bolton taking on third-placed Ipswich.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 21-1 with Hills.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Coventry to beat Hull
Ipswich to beat Bolton
Exeter to beat Lincoln
Carlisle to beat Swindon
Click to add Dan Childs's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays over 20-1
Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets
Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Coventry v Hull
Coventry are closing in on the Championship playoffs after four wins in five matches and they should be too strong for Hull, who have taken just one point from their last four road trips.
Bolton v Ipswich
League One highflyers Ipswich are doing their utmost to break into the top two and can take maximum points from their visit to promotion rivals Bolton.
Exeter v Lincoln
Lincoln are the EFL draw specialists, sharing the points in 18 of 34 League One games, but they could suffer a defeat away to Exeter, who have taken four points from their last two fixtures.
Swindon v Carlisle
Three successive wins have solidified Carlisle's position within League Two's top three and the Cumbrians can bank another maximum haul at 11th-placed Swindon, who are seven points outside the playoff places.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport