Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 11: Trust the Tractor Boys in 20-1 acca

Another packed weekend EFL schedule features a key game towards the top of League One with sixth-placed Bolton taking on third-placed Ipswich.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Coventry to beat Hull

Ipswich to beat Bolton

Exeter to beat Lincoln

Carlisle to beat Swindon

Coventry v Hull

Coventry are closing in on the Championship playoffs after four wins in five matches and they should be too strong for Hull, who have taken just one point from their last four road trips.

Bolton v Ipswich

League One highflyers Ipswich are doing their utmost to break into the top two and can take maximum points from their visit to promotion rivals Bolton.

Exeter v Lincoln

Lincoln are the EFL draw specialists, sharing the points in 18 of 34 League One games, but they could suffer a defeat away to Exeter, who have taken four points from their last two fixtures.

Swindon v Carlisle

Three successive wins have solidified Carlisle's position within League Two's top three and the Cumbrians can bank another maximum haul at 11th-placed Swindon, who are seven points outside the playoff places.

