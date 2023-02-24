Football accumulator tips for Saturday February 25: Trust the Tractor Boys in 11-1 acca

This weekend's EFL schedule features away matches for League One promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, who head to Charlton and MK Dons.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays greater than 11-1 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Norwich to beat Cardiff

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Charlton

Ipswich to beat MK Dons

Gillingham to beat AFC Wimbledon

Norwich v Cardiff

Norwich have taken 13 points from seven Championship games under David Wagner and their improvement can continue with a home victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff, who sit four points above the drop zone.

Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's unbeaten run of 19 League One games stretches back to October and it can be extended by a victory over mid-table Charlton at the Valley.

MK Dons v Ipswich

League One highflyers Ipswich returned to winning ways with a thumping 4-0 success at home to Forest Green last Saturday and they can follow up by taking three points away to MK Dons, who have lost ten of 16 home league games.

Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon

January investment has transformed the fortunes of League Two strugglers Gillingham, who can make it six wins from eight by seeing off mid-table AFC Wimbledon at Priestfield Stadium.

