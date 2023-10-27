Football accumulator tips for Saturday 28 October: Play up Pompey in our 11-2 acca

It's a quick turnaround again in the EFL this week with a full programme of fixtures to look forward to on Saturday, as well four matches from the Premier League.

Racing Post expert Aaron Ashley has selected a fourfold which pays 11-2 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Stoke

Leicester to beat QPR

Portsmouth to beat Reading

Stockport to beat Tranmere

Click to add Aaron Ashley's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 11-2

Accumulator betting offers: access £200+ in free bets from leading bookmakers

Choose from an impressive selection of betting offers from our recommended bookmakers. Secure your free bets today.

Paddy Power: Enjoy £20 in cash back

Sky Bet: Claim £30 in free bets

Ladbrokes: Grab £20 in free bets

Coral: Get £20 in free bets

Bet365: Unlock £30 in free bets

William Hill: Claim £30 in free bets

Betfair: Enjoy £20 in free bets

Fafabet: Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet up to £50

BetGoodwin: Receive 50% of your first day losses back up to £25

Read the full terms and conditions for each offer below.

Middlesbrough v Stoke

Six successive victories have seen Middlesbrough move to the cusp of the Championship playoff places and a confident Boro should be too strong for Stoke. The visitors are decent at home but they have been beaten to nil in four of their six away league games this term.

QPR v Leicester

Leicester are showing no signs of slowing the ferocious pace they are setting in Championship and the Foxes should make it nine wins on the spin at QPR. The hosts have lost their last five games, failing to score on three occasions.

Reading v Portsmouth

Reading are in turmoil having lost seven of their last nine League One matches and the Royals must be fearing the worst against table-topping Portsmouth. Pompey were frustrated in a goalless draw at Cambridge on Tuesday but they had recorded six straight league wins prior to that.

Stockport v Tranmere

This should be easy work for League Two leaders Stockport, who are seeking their tenth straight win in the basement. Tranmere find themselves third from bottom and have lost seven away league games this term.

Claim over £200 in free accumulator bets here + full terms and conditions for each bookmaker

Paddy Power free bets

Unlock up to £20 in cash back when you bet on accumulators this week with Paddy Power.

New customer offer. Place your first bet at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in cash. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using debit cards will qualify for this promotion (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes free bets

Make the most of your betting experience with Ladbrokes' exclusive offer – stake £5 and receive £20 in free bets .

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Coral free bets

Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager on a football accumulator this week with Coral.

18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Bet365 free bets

Get in on the action this week with bet365's enticing offer – claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

William Hill free bets

Don't miss out on William Hill's incredible offer – bet £10 on a football acca this week and receive £30 in free bets .

Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.

Betfair free bets

Place a bet of £5 or more with Betfair this week and receive £20 in free bets .

New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet free bets

Calling all Sky Bet newcomers. Bet on football accumulators and enjoy £30 in free bets .

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.

Fafabet free bets

Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with Fafabet.

New 18+ new Customers only. Deposit and bet on any sports with minimum odds of 2.0. Get 50% back of your first day's losses as a free bet up to £50+£20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply.

BetGoodwin free bets

Receive 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with BetGoodwin.

Deposit and have a minimum of three bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on the first day. 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet. Max free bet £25. New accounts only.

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.