Football accumulator tips for Monday May 1: Sevilla star in 15-1 acca

Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 15-1 with bet365
At the end of a busy weekend across the continent there are still more key matches from across the Premier League, La Liga and League of Ireland.
Check out our four-fold for the evening, put together by football tipster Liam Flin.
Monday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:
Athletic Bilbao to beat Mallorca
Both teams to score in Derry v Shamrock Rovers
Sevilla to beat Girona
Leicester to beat Everton
Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao have won each of their last three games on the road in La Liga against Real Valladolid, Espanyol and Almeria and they can add Mallorca to their recent list of scalps.
Derry v Shamrock Rovers
Derry City and Shamrock Rovers are both going well in this season's League of Ireland and the goals could flow when they meet at Brandywell - back both teams to score.
Sevilla v Girona
Sevilla have the semi-finals of the Europa League to look forward to later this month but their league form has also improved with four wins picked up in their last five matches and they are a solid home selection against Girona.
Leicester v Everton
Dean Smith's first three matches in charge of Leicester have yielded a total of four points - not a bad return given that run featured a clash with Manchester City - and the Foxes can give their survival hopes a massive boost with victory over Everton at the King Power Stadium.
