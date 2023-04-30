Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Monday May 1: Sevilla star in 15-1 acca

Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 15-1 with bet365

At the end of a busy weekend across the continent there are still more key matches from across the Premier League, La Liga and League of Ireland.

Check out our four-fold for the evening, put together by football tipster Liam Flin.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Athletic Bilbao to beat Mallorca

Both teams to score in Derry v Shamrock Rovers

Sevilla to beat Girona

Leicester to beat Everton

Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have won each of their last three games on the road in La Liga against Real Valladolid, Espanyol and Almeria and they can add Mallorca to their recent list of scalps.

Derry v Shamrock Rovers

Derry City and Shamrock Rovers are both going well in this season's League of Ireland and the goals could flow when they meet at Brandywell - back both teams to score.

Sevilla v Girona

Sevilla have the semi-finals of the Europa League to look forward to later this month but their league form has also improved with four wins picked up in their last five matches and they are a solid home selection against Girona.

Leicester v Everton

Dean Smith's first three matches in charge of Leicester have yielded a total of four points - not a bad return given that run featured a clash with Manchester City - and the Foxes can give their survival hopes a massive boost with victory over Everton at the King Power Stadium.

Published on 30 April 2023Last updated 17:19, 30 April 2023
